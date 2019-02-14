Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 14 in loss
Sabonis finished with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss the Bucks.
Sabonis just missed a double-double by one rebound in solid performance in Wednesday's loss. This season, he's averaged 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
