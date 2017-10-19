Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 16 points off bench Wednesday
Sabonis tallied 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.
Sabonis' 16 points on perfect shooting from the field was certainly impressive, though his workload and volume weren't exactly encouraging. Across 20.1 minutes per game last year, he averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, so unless he's made massive strides in his game over the offseason, there's a chance Wednesday's effort will ultimately be looked back on as an outlier. That said, one game is still a small sample size. He could be worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.
