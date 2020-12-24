Sabonis finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 boards, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes of a 121-107 win against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Sabonis carried over his strong preseason into the start of the regular season, leading all scorers in points while adding a double-double with his rebounding effort. With the Bulls up next, 24-year-old has an opportunity to keep things rolling when he takes the court on Saturday.