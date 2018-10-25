Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient double-double in Wednesday's win

Sabonis recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.

Sabonis was dominant despite seeing limited action in the blowout victory. He has posted a double-double in three of four appearances this season, and continues to be a key factor off the bench.