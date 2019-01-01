Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient outing off bench

Sabonis finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes Monday against Atlanta.

Sabonis shot an impressive 58.3 percent from the field and logged over 20 minutes off the bench for the fourth straight contest. The 22-year-old could work his way into a starting role if he continues to produce with such efficiency, although it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to wrestle any minutes away from Thaddeus Young or Myles Turner.