Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Erupts for career-high 30 points

Sabonis scored 30 points (12-12 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in only 21 minutes off the bench before fouling out of Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.

He also committed six turnovers, but those blemishes can be overlooked given his astoundingly efficient offensive performance. The 30 points tied his career high, and Sabonis is now shooting an eye-popping 70.7 percent (41-for-58) from the floor through seven games.