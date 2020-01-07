Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Expected to play Wednesday
Sabonis was spotted wearing a support on his left knee following a hard fall Monday night against the Hornets, but he expects to take the court Wednesday against Miami, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The fall didn't appear to impact Sabonis' performance Monday night, as he managed to register his second straight double-double in 38 minutes of action. However, he'll be considered probable for Wednesday's matchup with Miami as a precaution.
