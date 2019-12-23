Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Expects to play Monday

Sabonis is optimistic about his chances of playing Monday despite dealing with minor hip soreness, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis was able to play in Sunday's tilt with Milwaukee as he totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in the loss. He was questionable due to the same issue entering Sunday's contest so, barring any setbacks overnight, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll play.