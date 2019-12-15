Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Extends double-double streak

Sabonis had 12 points (6-11 FG), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win at Atlanta.

Sabonis has been one of the league's elite rebounders this season, and his average of 13.5 boards per game ranks among the highest in The Association. The four-year forward is having a career year on offense as well, as he is scoring a career-best 18.0 points per game. He should remain a double-double threat on a nightly basis.