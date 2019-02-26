Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Facing multi-game absence
Sabonis (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Dallas and is expected to miss at least a few games, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's clash, and although he managed to avoid any structural damage, he is dealing with some swelling. He'll likely remain on the shelf at least until Saturday's matchup with Orlando if not longer.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 14 in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 22nd double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.