Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Facing multi-game absence

Sabonis (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Dallas and is expected to miss at least a few games, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's clash, and although he managed to avoid any structural damage, he is dealing with some swelling. He'll likely remain on the shelf at least until Saturday's matchup with Orlando if not longer.

