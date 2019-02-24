Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in Saturday's win

Sabonis supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Wizards.

Sabonis swiped a career high steal total and produced another impressive and well-rounded stat line. He has posted 24 double-doubles through 58 appearances this season, this after recording 15 double-doubles across 74 games in 2017-18. The 22-year-old big man has seen a few extra minutes these last two contests with Myles Turner (hip) sidelined, but regardless Sabonis is highly capable of turning in gaudy counting stats.