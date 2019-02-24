Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in Saturday's win
Sabonis supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Wizards.
Sabonis swiped a career high steal total and produced another impressive and well-rounded stat line. He has posted 24 double-doubles through 58 appearances this season, this after recording 15 double-doubles across 74 games in 2017-18. The 22-year-old big man has seen a few extra minutes these last two contests with Myles Turner (hip) sidelined, but regardless Sabonis is highly capable of turning in gaudy counting stats.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 14 in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 22nd double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Does it all in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Submits decent all-around line•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...