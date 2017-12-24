Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in victory
Sabonis had just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), but added nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 victory over the Nets.
Sabonis was able to see some additional minutes with Thaddeus Young in early foul trouble and put up a nice all-around line. He finished with a season-high three steals while also adding five assists. The coaching staff is going to try and find more minutes for him, but it is going to be hard to rely on him with the improving play of Myles Turner. He is still worth holding in deeper leagues for his rebounding and efficiency from the field.
