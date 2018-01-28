Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Flirts with double-double Saturday

Sabonis scored 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.

Over the last five games, Sabonis has averaged 15.4 points and 9 rebounds, numbers that are above expectations for the young big man. He is seeing plenty of run on a youthful Pacers roster, which could bode well for his progression as a played, even if he doesn't break out statistically this year.