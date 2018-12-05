Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Sabonis contributed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 win over the Bulls.
Sabonis continues to see just about 25 minutes off the Pacers' bench, but he has had great success from that spot, posting averages of 13.5 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last five contests. With Myles Turner increasing his level of play as well of late, it's hard to see an immediate path to more minutes for the talented young big man, but it is encouraging to know he can produce solid numbers with limited opportunity for the time being.
