Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Flirts with triple-double in win

Sabonis totaled 16 points (5-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 1290118 win over Golden State.

The Warriors were successful in restricting Sabonis' scoring with their double-team scheme, they didn't account for the big man's ability to dish the ball to other playmakers. his His eight assists matched his third-best total of the season, and he's now notched double-digit rebounds in 10 out of 12 games during the month of January.