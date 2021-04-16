Sabonis dropped 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Sabonis has posted consecutive 20-15-5 games and now has 15 such performances on the season. Since his eight-point performance to start the month, Sabonis has averaged 19.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over his last five outings.