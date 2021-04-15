Sabonis totaled 22 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 132-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Sabonis picked up his fourth consecutive double-double while also impacting the game as a distributor. The center has recorded at least six assists in three of his last four contests, a span in which he's averaged 19.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.