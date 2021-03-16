Sabonis tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3PT), 10 assists and nine rebounds in 31 minutes Monday against Denver.

Sabonis continues to put up solid production across the board, as he narrowly missed a triple-double Monday evening in a 121-106 loss. Indiana has asked a lot of their star forward of late, logging 38 or more minutes in three of the last five contests.