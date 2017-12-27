Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time call Wednesday
Sabonis (toe) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Mavericks.
Sabonis is dealing with a sore left big toe and will now go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update just before tip-off, though if he's unable to give it a go, Thad Young and Al Jefferson would likely see a few extra minutes in the frontcourt.
