Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Saturday
Sabonis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a sore back.
Sabonis is evidently feeling some back soreness following Thursday's loss to the Lakers, and he'll likely be reevaluated prior to tip before a decision on his availability is made. Kyle O'Quinn and Ike Anigbogu could see more run if Sabonis can't go.
