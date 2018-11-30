Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Saturday

Sabonis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a sore back.

Sabonis is evidently feeling some back soreness following Thursday's loss to the Lakers, and he'll likely be reevaluated prior to tip before a decision on his availability is made. Kyle O'Quinn and Ike Anigbogu could see more run if Sabonis can't go.

