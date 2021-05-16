Sabonis (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Sabonis missed Saturday's front of the back-to-back, but he has a chance to play Sunday. If he does return, Goga Bitadze would likely see a decreased workload.
