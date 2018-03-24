Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Sunday

Sabonis (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Sabonis logged a full practice with the team Saturday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. The second year big man has been sidelined the previous five games while nursing a sprained left ankle. Al Jefferson would likely see his workload slightly decreased should Sabonis ultimately suit up, but expect final work on his status closer to tip-off Sunday.

