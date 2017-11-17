Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision with illness

Sabonis is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis likely woke up feeling ill, as there was no report of the big man coming down with anything earlier in the week. Sabonis will likely use the day to recover before being evaluated again just prior to tip-off. If Sabonis is unable to play, Al Jefferson would be in line to play fairly limited minutes at backup center, which would likely mean a larger minutes load for Myles Turner.