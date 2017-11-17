Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision with illness
Sabonis is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis likely woke up feeling ill, as there was no report of the big man coming down with anything earlier in the week. Sabonis will likely use the day to recover before being evaluated again just prior to tip-off. If Sabonis is unable to play, Al Jefferson would be in line to play fairly limited minutes at backup center, which would likely mean a larger minutes load for Myles Turner.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Status uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...