Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes missing in victory Sunday

Sabonis tallied just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, adding four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.

Sabonis continues to produce low-end value, delivering a disappointing line here. He has a nice run earlier in the season when Myles Turner was out with various injuries but has now fallen back to more of a streaming option. He still has the ability to grab some rebounds but offers little in the way of defensive stats.

