Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes missing in victory Sunday
Sabonis tallied just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, adding four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.
Sabonis continues to produce low-end value, delivering a disappointing line here. He has a nice run earlier in the season when Myles Turner was out with various injuries but has now fallen back to more of a streaming option. He still has the ability to grab some rebounds but offers little in the way of defensive stats.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Bench-high scoring total in return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...