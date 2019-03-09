Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes through full practice
Sabonis completed a full practice Saturday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis, who's missed the past five games with a sprained left ankle, was able to complete a full practice and appears to be on track to return soon. While he'll remain questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, practicing was a positive step to recovery for the third-year center.
