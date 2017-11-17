Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Going through warmups Friday

Sabonis (illness) is going through pre-game warmups in advance of Friday's game against the Pistons but should still be considered questionable, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

More word should arrive on Sabonis' availability as tipoff nears, though his status is still relatively up in the air until then. The fact that he's going through warmups is a good sign, however. If he's ultimately held out, Al Jefferson would likely be the main beneficiary.