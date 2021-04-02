Sabonis (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game versus the Hornets, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Sabonis was considered a game-time decision, and the Pacers have ultimately opted to give him the green light. He suffered a bruised left quad in Wednesday's game. Barring any setbacks with the issue, look for him to take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returns to Wednesday's contest•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 35 in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up strong double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Notches 14 points, 11 boards•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Stuffs stat sheet Monday•