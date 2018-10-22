Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Monday
Sabonis (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis' absence from a knee injury will not extend beyond one game after he was sidelined for Saturday's outing against the Bucks. Kyle O'Quinn saw additional frontcourt minutes off the bench in Sabonis' absence Saturday, so he will likely return to playing minimal minutes off the bench.
