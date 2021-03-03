Sabonis (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Sabonis tested his ankle during pregame warmups and will play Wednesday against Cleveland. He's averaging 21.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 36.4 minutes per game this season, and he should continue to be productive as long as the ankle holds up.
