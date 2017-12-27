Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday

Sabonis (toe) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Sabonis was added to the injury report earlier Wednesday with a sore toe, but it's apparently just a minor ailment and he'll take the court as usual Wednesday. There's certainly a chance the Pacers take a cautious approach with Sabonis in the second night of a back-to-back, though he should still slot in as a key reserve off the bench. Sabonis is averaging 23.6 minutes over his last five games.