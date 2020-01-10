Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go
Sabonis (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Sabonis was initially questionable due to a left knee issue, but the medical staff has cleared him to take the court Friday. He should start and take on his usual workload.
