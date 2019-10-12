Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 14 boards in Friday's win

Sabonis had eight points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over Chicago.

Sabonis played a team-high 31 minutes Friday, coming away with a solid enough line. The 14 rebounds were nice and any defensive numbers are always a bonus. His efficiency was far from ideal and the scoring as a whole could be somewhat of a negative this season. Although he is moving from the bench into the starting lineup, that is likely to result in him moving down the pecking order on the offensive end. He remains a standard league player, however, he may fail to live up to the hype.