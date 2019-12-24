Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 17 boards in win

Sabonis had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

One of the most productive big men in The Association from a fantasy standpoint, Sabonis has averaged a healthy 16.8 points and 13.2 rebounds over his last five games while averaging 34.8 minutes per contest. He has been one of the best rim presences in the league this season, as he has grabbed at least nine boards in every single game he has played in from the start of November onwards.