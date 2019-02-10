Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 22nd double-double
Sabonis scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 105-90 win over the Cavaliers.
He did commit five turnovers and four fouls, but otherwise it was another strong performance from the Pacers' sixth man. Sabonis now has 22 double-doubles on the season, but his production has become more erratic since Victor Oladipo (knee) got hurt, perhaps due to the 22-year-old center trying to do too much. Sabonis is averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 boards and 2.2 assists in nine games without Oladipo, but Wesley Matthews' addition to the lineup next week could help steady Sabonis and get him back to his early-season form.
