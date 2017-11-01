Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Tuesday's win
Sabonis secured 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 win over the Kings.
Sabonis shook off an illness and didn't need much playing time to post a career high in boards and match his career best in dimes. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in five straight contests, and this was already his fourth double-double of the season. Considering Sabonis finished his rookie year with the Thunder with just two double-digit rebounding performances and two double-doubles, it's safe to say the change of scenery has been beneficial to his fantasy value. At the very least, Sabonis is making a strong case that he deserves to see a lot of minutes off the bench once Myles Turner (concussion) returns to the lineup. Expect Sabonis to draw another start against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Impressive in victory•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs double-double in Saturday's start•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To start at center Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...