Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Tuesday's win

Sabonis secured 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 win over the Kings.

Sabonis shook off an illness and didn't need much playing time to post a career high in boards and match his career best in dimes. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in five straight contests, and this was already his fourth double-double of the season. Considering Sabonis finished his rookie year with the Thunder with just two double-digit rebounding performances and two double-doubles, it's safe to say the change of scenery has been beneficial to his fantasy value. At the very least, Sabonis is making a strong case that he deserves to see a lot of minutes off the bench once Myles Turner (concussion) returns to the lineup. Expect Sabonis to draw another start against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.