Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs seven boards in Monday's loss
Sabonis supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.
Sabonis (ankle) returned from a one-game absence to deliver a near double-double in limited minutes. Sabonis had seen 29 and 22 minutes in the first and second games, respectively, and he was averaging 13.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.5 steals in 25.5 minutes, so Monday's showing was merely mediocre. With that being said, fantasy owners should at least take comfort in the fact that his injury didn't linger and he was able to give it a go.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...