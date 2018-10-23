Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs seven boards in Monday's loss

Sabonis supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sabonis (ankle) returned from a one-game absence to deliver a near double-double in limited minutes. Sabonis had seen 29 and 22 minutes in the first and second games, respectively, and he was averaging 13.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.5 steals in 25.5 minutes, so Monday's showing was merely mediocre. With that being said, fantasy owners should at least take comfort in the fact that his injury didn't linger and he was able to give it a go.