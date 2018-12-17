Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs third straight double-double

Sabonis scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-99 win over the Knicks.

Myles Turner has found another gear over the last couple of weeks, but that hasn't impacted Sabonis' production much -- he's recorded a double-double in three straight games and 13 of 28 this season. As long as Turner is ahead of him on the depth chart, Sabonis' fantasy ceiling will remain limited, but he's still posting numbers worthy of a roster spot in many formats.