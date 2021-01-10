Sabonis recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-8 FT), 22 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes in the 125-117 loss to Phoenix on Saturday.

Sabonis had himself a night and his best performance of the season thus far in the win Saturday. The forward set a season-high in rebounds and attempts. Sabonis has shown that he can easily dominate the paint and did just that. He is by far one of the most important pieces to Indiana's attack and will continue to be viable moving forward.