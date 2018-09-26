Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Has team option picked up
Sabonis had his team option for the 2019-20 season exercised by the Pacers on Wednesday.
After being dealt from the Thunder to the Pacers prior to last season, Sabonis put together career numbers in his first year with Indiana. He averaged 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 24.5 minutes, while also shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. He was a reliable frontcourt reserve and even picked up 19 starts as an injury fill-in, averaging a double-double during those contests with 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds. Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Sabonis should once again slot in as the top backup to both Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner. He'll likely see most of his time at center, though, and should see similar minutes overall.
