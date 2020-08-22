Sabonis (foot) is scheduled to land in the NBA's bubble today and will immediately enter quarantine, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

A potential Sabonis return would be dependent on the Pacers extending its series with the Heat long enough. Also, considering he would have to get his conditioning up to par, he would not likely see normal minutes until a potential Round 2. If Indiana does hang around long enough for the big man to clear quarantine, his return would most likely have the biggest impact on T.J. Warren's usage.