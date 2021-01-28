Sabonis scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Sabonis was questionable heading into the contest with a knee injury. However, he not only played through the pain, but also turned in his second triple-double of the season. While his scoring efficiency won't stick at the level he displayed Wednesday, Sabonis has proven that his breakout 2019 campaign was no fluke as he's maintained a near identical stat line across the board through 18 games this season.