Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Heroic effort falls short
Sabonis scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), while tacking on eight rebounds and two assists in the Pacers' 92-85 loss to the Knicks.
Sabonis was the only Pacer to register more than 12 points, watching the rest of his team shoot 36 percent (22-of-61) from the field. It should be noted that T.J. Warren left early with a head injury and Victor Oladipo (quad) is still working to regain his stride, so the Pacers' offense was far from fully operational Saturday. Nonetheless, Sabonis is an all-star for a reason and currently represents Indiana's premier fantasy asset.
