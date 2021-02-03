Sabonis recorded 32 points (13-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Sabonis tied his season-high 32 points during the decisive victory, going an extremely efficient 13-of-15 from the field. The performance was also just the second in NBA history with at least 32 points on 85 percent shooting, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals. The first was Pau Gasol in 2006.