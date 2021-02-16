Sabonis scored 25 points (7-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks across 43 minutes in Monday's 120-112 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet once again, claiming his second double-double in a row after failing to achieve the feat in each of his previous four outings. However, the highlight of his night was his continued production as a shot blocker, as his four rejections were a career high. After swatting only seven shots across his first 22 games this season, Sabonis has now collected 11 blocks over his last six contests.