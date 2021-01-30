Sabonis totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 108-105 loss to the Hornets.

Sabonis nearly notched his second consecutive 22-point triple-double against the Hornets but instead registered a 22-point double-double while falling four assists shy. Sabonis has been a rebounding machine, grabbing 10 or more in every game with the exception of Monday's game where he left with a bruised knee. The one negative to his game has been turnovers. Sabonis has committed three or more turnovers in 15 of 19 games this season.