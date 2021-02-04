Sabonis totaled 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 130-110 loss to the Bucks.

After failing to hit the 30-point plateau in 19 consecutive games, Sabonis has now done so in back-to-back games. Since leaving a game early with a knee contusion back on Jan. 25, Sabonis has been on an absolute tear. In five games, he is averaging 26.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 35.6 minutes per game.