Sabonis recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-8 FT), 22 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes in the Pacers' 125-117 loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Sabonis has now recorded double-doubles in all nine of his outings this season, turning in his most impressive of the lot Saturday. The rebound total was a new season high for Sabonis, whose 28 points were his second-best mark of the young campaign. With averages of 21.6 points, 12.6 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, Sabonis looks well on his way to earning a second consecutive All-Star nod.