Sabonis totaled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block across 43 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 122-111 win over the Suns.

Sabonis may have delivered his most complete performance of the season Saturday. He not only came through with his fourth triple-double of the campaign, but he also shot efficiently from the field, and more surprisingly, he was perfect from the charity stripe and piled up the defensive stats. The five combined steals and blocks tied Sabonis' highest total of the season.