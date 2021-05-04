Sabonis compiled 32 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 154-141 loss to Washington.

Sabonis dominated again Monday, playing a whopping 43 minutes in the loss. He appears to have moved on from his recent back injury and with the team down on players, he is simply their go-to guy at the moment. GMs who managed to navigate his recent absence have to be loving what he is bringing to the table and to say he could be a potential league winner is certainly an understatement.