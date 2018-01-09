Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Injures wrist in Monday's win
Sabonis scored a team-high 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-96 win over the Bucks, but he left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left wrist.
The second-year big indicated after the game that he didn't think the issue was serious, but for the moment he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat. Sabonis now has eight double-doubles on the season, but five of them came early in the campaign while Myles Turner was sidelined. Sabonis has been earning more minutes lately even with Turner healthy, though, averaging 17.0 points, 7.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.2 minutes over the last five games -- numbers which would put him on the fantasy radar in most formats if he can maintain that pace.
